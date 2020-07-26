CATSKILL — A woman was charged after she allegedly left her five-month-old son in a hot car in the parking lot of the Catskill Walmart on Friday, Sgt. Ed Tercasio of Catskill Police said.
The boy was examined at the scene by Catskill Ambulance and will be fine, Tercasio said.
The mother, a 29-year-old woman from West Camp, returned to the car on her own. Her name has not been released.
Catskill Police responded to the parking lot of Walmart at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a baby was left unattended in a parked car, Tercasio said. When police arrived a bystander had already opened the car door and removed the child, Tercasio said.
The baby was examined at the scene by paramedics from Catskill Ambulance and was not taken to the hospital, Tercasio said.
Police would not speculate how hot it was in the car, however air temperatures that night were in the low to mid 80s.
The woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and she was given appearance tickets for the Catskill Village Court, Tercasio said.
Greene County Child Protective Services were also called to the scene, Tercasio said.
