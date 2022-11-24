MALONE — A Rochester man faces multiple charges after a report of a stolen cash drawer at Walgreens on West Main Street on Tuesday evening.
Richard H. Glasco, 46, was charged with criminal mischief and larceny after his arrest on Wednesday morning in connection with the theft, according to Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo.
Premo said the incident at Walgreens took place around 5:15 p.m.
“It appears the individual went into the store, was able to distract the employee who was working, went under the register, grabbed a cash drawer and a bunch of money and ran out of the store,” he said.
Premo said Glasco was located walking on West Main Street Wednesday morning and was arrested after a brief struggle around 11 a.m.
Premo said an unknown amount of money was taken and the cash drawer itself was recovered behind the Stewart’s Shops building across the street from Walgreens where it appears to have been discarded.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.