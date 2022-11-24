Man charged with stealing cash drawer at Walgreens

Richard H. Glasco, 46, of Rochester, faces criminal mischief and larceny charges after his arrest Wednesday morning in connection with a theft at Walgreens. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram

MALONE — A Rochester man faces multiple charges after a report of a stolen cash drawer at Walgreens on West Main Street on Tuesday evening.

Richard H. Glasco, 46, was charged with criminal mischief and larceny after his arrest on Wednesday morning in connection with the theft, according to Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo.

