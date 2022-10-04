Police: Man who fell into Ausable River still missing
WILMINGTON — State police said that as of Monday, they were still looking for a 68-year-old man who fell into the West Branch of the Ausable River near the Flume on Thursday.
The Lake Placid News reported that state troopers responded to a call behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Route 86 at around 6:29 p.m. Thursday, according to Brandi M. Ashley, the public information officer for Troop B, based in Ray Brook. The News reported that the man, George M. Thevis, is from Atlanta, Georgia. He was attempting to help a friend get up from the ground after falling, when he himself lost balance, slipped and fell off the edge of an embankment about 25 feet down into the river, Ashley told the News.
On Monday, Ashley said state police were still considering Thevis “missing.” She said state police are continuing their search for Thevis with K-9 and drone assistance.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release that local fire departments, emergency medical personnel, and troopers responded to the scene after the call came in and began the search. In the following days, state police dive and aviation, K-9 units and drone teams, as well as the Forest Ranger Swift Water Team and Wilmington and Saranac fire departments, worked to access pools and eddies by boat and utilized rope systems to lower personnel into sections for underwater camera searches, the release said. The search is ongoing.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Office, and fire and rescue volunteers from Upper Jay also assisted, according to the Lake Placid News report.
State police on Friday had issued a news release asking for the public’s help locating Thevis. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police in Ray Brook at 518-563-3761.
