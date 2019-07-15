DEPEYSTER — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday charged Jonathon M. Rafferty, 31, of 1037 County Route 3, Redwood, with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, all felonies, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Deputies charge on Saturday, while driving on Route 184, Mr. Rafferty was involved in a car crash during which he confined a passenger in a domestic dispute.
Deputies determined his blood alcohol content to be 0.13 percent.
Mr. Rafferty was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail. A stay-away order of protection was issued against him in favor of the alleged victim.
State police, Ogdensburg Rescue Squad and Heuvelton first responders assisted at the scene.
