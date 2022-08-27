Police remove 6,000 illegal firearms across N.Y. this year

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a press conference at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton in July. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday announced that police agencies have removed 6,007 illegal guns from communities across New York during the first seven months of the year, a 20% increase when compared to the same time frame in 2021.

Joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Steven Dettelbach prior to a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, Hochul updated New Yorkers about her administration’s efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns, reduce gun violence and save lives. Dettelbach touted the task force as a national model for other regions in the country to follow.

