Police across N.Y. increase road patrols over holidays

Elishia E. Lazore-King, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with grand larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing from an officer, and was issued multiple vehicle and traffic law tickets.

NEW YORK — Starting this week and running through New Year’s Day, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will step up patrols in an effort to end impaired driving during the holiday travel season, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes by targeting impaired drivers, a media release said. The national campaign is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

