Biden touts Micron as new start

President Joseph R. Biden arrives Thursday in Syracuse aboard Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. Mr. Biden made his first visit to Syracuse as president to highlight Micron Technology ’s plan to build a $100 billion semiconductor plant in Clay. Scott Schild/syracuse.com

WASHINGTON — The American political world is preparing for President Joseph R. Biden to give his annual State of the Union speech tonight, and Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand is expecting big things. 

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Sen. Gillibrand said she expects the President will take a victory lap over some of the legislation he’s helped to pass, and map out a plan for more successes in his next two years. 

