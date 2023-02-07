WASHINGTON — The American political world is preparing for President Joseph R. Biden to give his annual State of the Union speech tonight, and Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand is expecting big things.
In a press conference Tuesday morning, Sen. Gillibrand said she expects the President will take a victory lap over some of the legislation he’s helped to pass, and map out a plan for more successes in his next two years.
“I expect the President will discuss the administration’s major investments in infrastructure and domestic manufacturing, and I also hope to hear him talk about the need for universal paid leave and his plans to address affordable housing,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand has long supported expanding paid family leave across the nation, which is currently only provided by law in a handful of states. She said the U.S. is the only developed nation without a national paid family leave policy, and that has hurt U.S. citizens.
“Too often, workers have to choose between their paycheck and the health and well being of their loved ones or themselves,” she said.
On affordable housing, Sen. Gillibrand said the problem is evident in New York City, where housing costs are among the highest in the nation and too few units exist to fulfill demand.
“I will be releasing a plan to deliver resources to build more housing, change policies that hold housing construction back and improve transparency and accountability,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “I’m confident our visions will complement one another.”
Sen. Gillibrand said she expects President Biden will discuss the success of the Safer Communities Act, the first federal gun control legislation passed in a generation and the need for further action on police reform, like the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
“These are just some of the topics I expect President Biden will address,” she said. “As a nation, we’ve made a lot of important progress over the last few years, and I hope tonight’s speech will be enlightening.”
Meanwhile, Rep Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, who runs media prep and communication policy for House Republicans as their Conference Chair, stood with her colleagues in a press conference and said President Biden should use tonight’s speech to “answer for his failed leadership.”
“Whether it’s the border crisis continuing to rage at our southern border, crushing inflation and over $30 trillion in national debt, or a balloon from Communist China entering into our sovereign airspace, Joe Biden has caused a crisis in America,” she said.
Legislators who attend the State of the Union are permitted to bring guests, and often use the opportunity to make a political statement by bringing a person of note to the issue they’re focused on.
This year, Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, is bringing Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith, of Fort Plain, making a statement on what she says is the President’s failure on crime and public safety.
“As Joe Biden makes our nation less safe with his failed Far Left failed policies, I am honored to highlight the important work of our Upstate New York law enforcement by inviting Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith as my State of the Union guest this evening,” Rep. Stefanik said.
Similarly, Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandigua, will be bringing Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, a 52-year law enforcement member.
“House Republicans are committed to standing up for our brave law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line every day for our safety,” she said. “Sheriff Spike is the embodiment of a dedicated public servant and I look forward to working with him and other law enforcement leaders across New York’s 24th District to keep our communities safe.”
And Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. will bring Savion Pollard, a Navy veteran and the first hire at Micron’s new, under-construction semiconductor manufacturing center outside Syracuse.
“Thanks to my CHIPS and Science Bill, Micron has made CNY their home and manufacturing is coming back to Upstate New York and across America,” Sen. Schumer said. “Savion securing the first local job with Micron represents the start of a brighter future as the first of tens of thousands more good-paying jobs to come from this transformational project and many others spurred by the federal investments we are making to bring industry back from overseas.”
The President’s State of the Union Address will begin at 9 p.m. tonight, available without commentary on WH.gov/SOTU or on the CSPAN cable channel. Most major news networks will also air the speech starting at 9 p.m., some with commentary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.