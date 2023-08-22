Hundreds of migrants sleep outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on July 31. The city has since moved many migrants inside the hotel, as well as other makeshift shelters, but the system remains overwhelmed. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

LOUDONVILLE — The latest poll of New York voters indicates a majority of them don’t want to see more migrants come to the state, with many saying they believe that immigrants settled in New York over the last 20 years have been a burden, not a boon.

According to a Siena College Research Institute poll released Tuesday, 82% of respondents said they see the recent influx of migrants bussed to New York from the southern border as a serious problem, and 45% said that the migrants settled in the state over the last 20 years have been a burden. A majority, 58%, said they believe the state has already done enough and should do what it can to slow the flow of migrants into the state. The issues don’t break down cleanly along party lines; more Democrats said migrants over the last two decades have been a positive force than said they had been a negative one, and Democrats are evenly divided on if New York has done enough to help them. A majority of Republicans and independents say the migrants have been a negative force in New York and that the state has done enough for them.

