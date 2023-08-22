LOUDONVILLE — The latest poll of New York voters indicates a majority of them don’t want to see more migrants come to the state, with many saying they believe that immigrants settled in New York over the last 20 years have been a burden, not a boon.
According to a Siena College Research Institute poll released Tuesday, 82% of respondents said they see the recent influx of migrants bussed to New York from the southern border as a serious problem, and 45% said that the migrants settled in the state over the last 20 years have been a burden. A majority, 58%, said they believe the state has already done enough and should do what it can to slow the flow of migrants into the state. The issues don’t break down cleanly along party lines; more Democrats said migrants over the last two decades have been a positive force than said they had been a negative one, and Democrats are evenly divided on if New York has done enough to help them. A majority of Republicans and independents say the migrants have been a negative force in New York and that the state has done enough for them.
For almost a year now, immigrants and asylum-seekers who entered the country in Texas or Florida have been bused to New York City, among other cities, by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The tens of thousands of people, many of whom do not speak English and came to the U.S. seeking safety, have taxed the New York City shelter system beyond its limits, and officials have housed people in schools, public parks, hospitals and hotels closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials have also sent a few hundred migrants to other communities in the southern Hudson Valley and western New York, prompting strong opposition from upstate New York communities who have largely tried to block the placement of migrants at hotels or motels in their communities.
According to the SCRI poll, 50% of those surveyed support relocating migrants out of temporary shelters in New York City for permanent housing in other areas of the state, while 40% oppose such a move.
“It is strongly supported by Democrats and New York City voters, while Republicans are strongly opposed and independents and non-city voters are closely divided by leaning towards opposition,” said SCRI pollster Steven Greenberg.
And voters aren’t giving most officials high marks for their handling of the migrant crisis so far. A plurality, 47%, of statewide voters disapprove of NYC Mayor Eric L. Adams’ record on the migrant crisis to 31% who approve. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who’s office recently chastised Adams’ handling of the issue, has a slim majority of the state on her side with 51% of voters saying they approve of her handling of the issue so far.
“They disapprove of the job the Biden administration is doing 59% to 34%,” Greenberg said. “By a narrow 42% to 39% margin, they approve of the job that their local elected officials are doing.”
Overall, when asked their general opinion of Hochul, voters were generally negative. While 46% of people view her unfavorably, 40% see her positively. Voters are about evenly split in their thoughts on how she’s done the job so far, with 46% saying she’s done well and 46% saying she’s done poorly.
“Hochul’s job approval has fallen in five consecutive Siena College polls since her highest ever approval in January, when she was 20 points positive, to now her lowest-ever approval,” Greenberg said.
On climate change, more voters approve of her work, at 46%, than disapprove at 39%. Opinions seem to break even on her handling of state finances and opening up affordable housing, and are roundly negative on her handling of crime and the migrant crisis.
On the national stage, President Joseph R. Biden is doing better than former President Donald J. Trump in the eyes of New Yorkers. Biden has a favorability rating of 46%, while 47% of New Yorkers said they like him better than they like Trump. A majority, 58%, of voters said Trump deserved the indictment he received from the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and even more, 61%, said he deserves an indictment from the election interference case. More than three-quarters of Democrats think Trump deserved his indictments, while two-thirds of Republicans think he did not. Independents lean toward thinking the indictments were deserved.
New Yorkers are equally split on if Biden deserves a House impeachment inquiry, which Republicans have floated as an investigation into the president’s involvement with his son Hunter Biden’s alleged criminal activities. A vast majority of Republicans think the inquiry is needed, and a slim majority of independents agree, while a vast majority of Democrats do not.
“Trump continues to have support from three quarters of Republicans and Biden from three quarters of Democrats,” Greenberg said. “However, independents side with Trump by nine points. For the first time in a Siena College poll, more New Yorkers now view Biden unfavorably, 50%, than view him favorably, 46%. His job approval rating, 47% to 50%, is little changed from June and remains under water.”
A majority of voters in New York, and a majority of every party and region polled by SCRI, agree that they would prefer to watch the Trump trials on television, which would require a waiver of current federal court rules.
This poll was conducted between Aug. 13 and 16, reaching 803 registered voters by landline, cellphone and an online panel. This poll has a margin of error of 4.4% in either direction.
