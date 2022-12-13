The latest Siena College poll is out, and it shows that voters are expecting more from New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
The Siena College Research Institute released its latest poll results on Tuesday. They asked 816 registered New York voters their opinions on Gov. Hochul, the direction of the state and a number of other state issues and elected officials.
According to the poll’s results, the governor’s favorability, or the proportion of people who report they have a positive overall opinion of her, has dropped to 45%, with 43% reporting they have a poor opinion of her. That’s changed from 45% positive, 41% negative in October.
On job approval, 49% of voters said they approve of the job she’s doing in office, down slightly from October.
“Hochul’s job approval and favorability ratings are above water, barely, although they edged down slightly from before Election Day, and her 43% unfavorable rating is a new high,” said Steven Greenberg, Siena College’s pollster.
“Having just won her full term, in the closest gubernatorial election in decades, Hochul has a chance to hit the reset button and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election,” he added.
When Gov. Hochul first took office, she outlined six goals she said she would focus on during her time in office; increasing the quality of medical care, creating a supportive economy for businesses, improving public safety, revolutionizing the State University of New York, improving trust in state government and cutting down on the number of people moving out of the state.
Most respondents to the Siena poll said the governor has not made progress on these goals, with the largest group saying they feel she hasn’t addressed a single one of those issues meaningfully.
Voters are especially disappointed with her on the issue of crime and making the state a place to live, not leave, with 58% saying she hasn’t addressed crime safety and 55% saying she hasn’t made the state more liveable. That’s a steep drop compared to January, when voters were asked if they thought the newly-installed Governor could keep her promises.
“Back in January, Siena asked voters if they thought Hochul would make progress on six of the goals she outlined in her State of the State address,” Mr. Greenberg said. “On two, increasing the availability of quality medical care and creating conditions for businesses to succeed, voters were somewhat optimistic she would make progress. On the other four, voters were closely divided.”
Most voters, 63% of all respondents to the poll, reported that reducing the cost of living should be among be the top priorities for legislators in Albany this coming year, and 58% said cutting down crime should be another focus.
The poll found that Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, the Republican candidate who managed to pull the most votes of any Republican statewide in over a decade but was unsuccessful in this year’s gubernatorial election, is now enjoying his highest approval ratings after the election is over, with 46% of poll respondents reporting a good opinion of him.
Mr. Zeldin is especially popular with independents, with 51% reporting they view him favorably, up 10 points from October.
On other issues, President Joseph R. Biden’s statewide favorability rating fell to 48%, down from 53% in October. His approval rating statewide is 51%, down from 53% in October.
The Siena College poll was conducted between Dec. 4 and 7, reaching 816 New Yorkers via landline, cellphone and an online polling system.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.