WATERTOWN — The William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems.
The Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds remains open.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement that it apologizes for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.