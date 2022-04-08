PORT LEYDEN — A village woman has been deemed a hero.
Unable to sleep on Christmas night, Vicki L. Luther went outside to get some fresh air at about 10:30 p.m. It was an unseasonably warm December night. While sitting on a bench outside her home, Mrs. Luther heard a beeping sound that at first she could not place. Getting up, she went toward her older neighbor’s home.
“Then it clicked,” Mrs. Luther said. She realized it was a smoke detector beeping.
Looking into her neighbor’s window she saw the home was filled with smoke, and she began pounding on the door. Realizing she had left her phone at home, she retrieved it and called 911, then went to the home of the older neighbor’s son next door for assistance.
“I adore my neighbor,” said Mrs. Luther, who has lived in the village since 2017. “All the worst-case scenarios went through my head, but I hoped it was just the wood stove backing up.”
By the time she and the son returned and before the fire department arrived at the scene, the neighbor had awakened and gotten out of the smoke-filled home.
According to Mrs. Luther, the firefighters aired out the house, which had filled with smoke from the wood stove, and her neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation.
“I was told it could have been a different story even a half hour later,” Mrs. Luther said.
For her actions, the JS Koster Hose Company Inc.-Port Leyden Fire Department recently presented Mrs. Luther with a plaque “for being an outstanding community member.” The plaque also noted that her “actions that day are appreciated.”
During the April 3 award presentation, a representative of the fire department said that “if not for Ms. Luther’s compassion for her neighbors and her quick actions that evening, the outcome could have been devastating for a family and for the community.”
“On behalf of the Port Leyden Fire Department, we would like to recognize Ms. Luther for her courage of heroism and for getting involved,” the department representative said. “Ms. Luther may have not saved the world that evening, however, she did make a difference in our community and prevented a family from losing a loved one. Thank you, Ms. Luther for your compassion and thoughtfulness.”
Mrs. Luther said she had done what anyone would have.
“I think of it as my Christmas miracle,” she said. “If I had gone to bed, we would have had a bad morning.”
