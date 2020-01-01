LOWVILLE — A third fire in less than two months broke out in an upstairs apartment in the center of the village on the last day of the year. It was kept to a minimum by fast-moving firefighters who foiled a potential block fire in the making.
According to information provided on the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page by Chief Joe Austin, a stove fire in the apartment above New York Pizzeria, 7580 S. State St., was reported as out by dispatch, but firefighters found “a smoldering fire in the insulation above the stove and ceiling.”
Chief Austin said because the local fire unit with assistance from the New Bremen Fire Department worked quickly to “overhaul” the second and third floors, the fire did not extend to the rest of the building or the adjacent buildings in the row.
“I just wanted say how proud I am of the members of both departments but specifically members of the Lowville Fire Department. Thirty-six members of the Lowville Fire Department responded to this call on New Year’s Eve with the understanding that if this fire was ahead of us, our new year would have started with a possible block fire,” Mr. Austin’s post said.
State Street between Shady Avenue and Elm Street was closed at about 3:30 p.m. and reopened at about 5 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross provided emergency relief for the one adult resident of the apartment, the organization said in a news release.
