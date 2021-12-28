POTSDAM — A Potsdam man has been charged with burglarizing the Alchemistress tattoo and piercing shop on Maple Street.
Village police charged Matthew Alan Brouse, 34, with third-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Brouse was charged at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday and released with a Jan. 12 appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.