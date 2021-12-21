POTSDAM — The village will have to spend $32,000 on a safeguard at the east hydropower dam, and will weigh options for the beleaguered west dam in the spring.
Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said the $32,000 direct transfer trip switch at the east dam would prevent linesmen and residences from getting zapped in the event of a backfeed caused by a power outage.
“There’s a lot of rules that go with the creation of power. Some of them cost a lot of money. This is one of them. It’s definitely a safety feature we can’t go without,” Mr. Thompson said. “We have to provide the failsafes, in the event their grid goes down. We can safely say no one is at risk.”
He said the east dam is now on National Grid power and is no longer being manned around the clock.
Meanwhile, the village will consider options for the west dam, due to what Mr. Thompson described as a “catastrophic failure of turbine rods and blade actuators” that happened about 18 months ago.
“Trying to get that aligned where East Dam is now would be pretty much impossible,” Mr. Thompson told the board, adding that the village is still paying off long-term bonds incurred from earlier work at the west dam.
Village Trustee Monique Tirion suggested they may consider selling the west dam, but Mr. Thompson said no formal discussion will happen until the spring at the earliest.
“Somebody that knows something about generating power, and can do their own repairs, that’s who you need to unload it to,” Trustee Steve Warr said.
“My key focus is east dam, making sure it’s 100%,” Mr. Thompson said. “Once we’re satisfied what we see at east dam ... we’ll take a look at west dam. We’re going to take a look at every option. We have to.”
