POTSDAM — When most people think of Independence Day, they probably think of July 4, 1776. But Black people weren’t free then. So, for the third time, the town will celebrate Black Independence Day, known as Juneteenth.
The celebration will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in Ives Park. It is open to the public and free to attend.
Juneteenth conjoins the words “June” and “nineteenth” to commemorate the day in 1865 when word of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas — slavery’s last remaining holdout. The holiday celebrates the moment when Black Americans were finally free.
It is often thought of as a counterbalance to July 4, which celebrates the day when the colonies divorced British monarchism, but when Black people were still in chains.
According to event coordinators Raamitha D. Pillay and Chelle S. Lindahl, the Potsdam celebration will take place on the 18th rather than the 19th, which is Father’s Day.
“It’s an evening event that works better on Saturday anyway, so that’s why we made the decision to celebrate on the 18th,” Ms. Lindahl said.
Ms. Pillay said the event will be focused on uplifting “Black lives, Black achievements, Black art, and the Black voice,” as well as Black history both locally and nationally.
They said one of the highlights of the event will be the Black Beauty Fashion Show, which is exactly what it sounds like. Ms. Pillay and Ms. Lindahl said they are encouraging Black people who want to be part of it — especially any Black dads for Father’s Day — to reach out at potsdamjuneteenth@gmail.com.
They said there will be music, dancing, art and various speakers.
Big Spoon Kitchen, Potsdam, will be catering a traditional soul-food meal, which is free for everyone, and will start around 5:30 p.m. Those who want to contribute can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/juneteenth-potsdam-2022.
There will be plenty of entertainment for kids, including Juneteenth-themed coloring sheets, face painting, games, raffles and more.
Both Ms. Pillay and Ms. Lindahl hope people will attend the event to learn more about Black history and how its consequences haunt Black Americans.
“My feeling is that a lot of White Americans think there is no more oppression, and they’re not willing to consider what the legacy of slavery does to us as a society, especially when you don’t face it head-on,” Ms. Pillay said.
Ms. Lindahl concurred.
“We made a whole group of people ‘lesser-than’ based on skin color alone, and the legacy of that is with us still, and even many well-intentioned white people don’t understand the prejudice ingrained in us all,” she said.
Despite the evil history underpinning the holiday, they hope the gathering will be a cause for joy.
“This is a celebration of the resilience, joy and beauty that Black people manage to hang onto despite the history of trauma,” Ms. Pillay said. “My hope is that all Americans will celebrate this as an American holiday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.