Power of trees and soil to absorb carbon may be waning

A portion of the Amazon rainforest near Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas state, Brazil, is shown on Feb. 3, 2019. . Dado Galdieri/ Bloomberg

All the carbon dioxide that’s accumulating in the atmosphere and heating the planet has given carbon-munching things on the ground plenty to eat. Land ecosystems have taken more CO2 out of the atmosphere in the last few decades than they did before — a “bonus” that essentially cleans up some pollution for us.

Scientists hope it lasts, but they’re increasingly worried it won’t: Stressed forests and other ecosystems may be sending us advance warnings that they are transforming under pressure.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.