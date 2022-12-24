Dangerously cold temperatures settled over a wide swath of the U.S. and Canada on Saturday as a massive winter storm upended road and air travel at the start of the Christmas holiday and left millions without power or facing rolling blackouts.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has mobilized the National Guard to Erie County, said Saturday the storm “may go down as one of the worst in history.” Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed at least through Monday morning, she told a news conference. In New York City, Hochul toured flooded areas of the Rockaways in Queens and said she has asked the federal government to declare a disaster area.
Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit below normal across much of the central and eastern U.S., the National Weather Service said, and snow totals in parts of the Midwest have reached or are almost at record levels. Buffalo probably set a record with 77 inches of snowfall in part of the city from Thursday night until Saturday morning.
Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, according to FlightAware, and road travel has been treacherous, forcing some to cancel Christmas plans.
It’s just the latest example of extreme weather brought on by climate change wreaking havoc on power grids, halting travel and upending economies. This time, an extreme swerve in the jet stream was blamed.
Power grids were taxed by frigid temperatures, causing one of the most sprawling U.S. power outages in years. Nearly 1.6 million homes and businesses from Texas to New England were without power on Saturday morning according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility websites.
The number fell to almost 850,000 by 4 p.m. on the East Coast. North Carolina and Maine were hardest-hit, accounting for nearly two-thirds the outages.
The nation’s largest power grid, which stretches from Illinois to New Jersey and serves 65 million people, said it might be forced to employ rolling blackouts as the cold drove demand for electricity to almost unprecedented levels. The grid operator, PJM Interconnection LLC, urged customers to conserve.
“The possibility of rotating customer outages is real,” said PJM Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Bryson in a video posted on Twitter. “We are going to do everything we can to prevent that, but we think it’s important that consumers are ready in case we have to take that step.”
The U.S. Energy Department declared a power emergency in Texas, citing a shortage of electricity as an arctic winter blast causes power plants to fail.
In Canada, where every province and territory is under an emergency weather warning, more than 200,000 customers out of about 4.6 million were without power on Saturday, according to utility Hydro-Quebec.
The Tennessee Valley Authority ordered rolling blackouts for the second straight day as demand for power soared while high winds knocked power plants offline. Duke Energy Corp. is undertaking rolling outages in North Carolina.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the city’s NFL team, the Tennessee Titans, to postpone its game against the Houston Texans. The game kicked off about an hour later than scheduled.
U.S. natural gas production suffered its worst one-day drop in more than a decade on Friday as liquids froze in pipes, forcing wells to shut. Supplies of the heating and power-generation fuel across the continental U.S. shrank by nearly 10 billion cubic feet, or roughly 10%, from the previous day as temperatures across key producing areas including in top supplier Texas fell below freezing, according to BloombergNEF data.
Meanwhile, domestic demand surged to the highest daily level since early 2019. Early pipeline nominations tracked by BNEF indicate that gas supplies may start to rebound Saturday while still trailing normal levels.
The storm moved over western Quebec by Saturday morning, keeping conditions in the U.S. Northeast windy, said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center. It will begin to lift out Sunday into Monday, when the central and eastern parts of the U.S. will begin to warm up.
The storm, which forecasters described as a once-in-a-decade phenomenon because of its size and speed, left more than 200 million Americans — around 60% of the country — under some form of winter weather warning or advisory starting Friday. It achieved the status of a “bomb cyclone” as it swept east.
It also created “substantial disruptions” at FedEx Express hubs in Memphis, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, potentially delaying holiday packages from arriving by Christmas, the shipping company said in a statement.
