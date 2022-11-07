Biden rallies for Hochul: ‘Democracy is at risk’

President Joseph R. Biden speaks at a rally for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and other state Democrats on Sunday in Westchester County. Hochul faces Republican Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, Long Island, in today’s general election. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/TNS

BRONXVILLE — Saying this week’s midterm elections mark a decisive moment for American democracy, President Joseph R. Biden on Sunday rallied for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul as she tries to stave off a challenge from Long Island Rep. Lee M. Zeldin.

“We all know in our bones democracy is at risk,” Biden said at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, Westchester County. “This is your generation’s moment to defend it, to preserve it, to choose it.”

Tribune Wire

