Biden unveils order on gun background checks

President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia on March 9, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Saul Loeb/AFP

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited Monterey Park, a city recovering from a Jan. 21 mass shooting that left 11 dead, and which has become a new front in the administration’s efforts toward curbing gun violence.

Just blocks away from where the gunman’s nighttime rampage began amid the city’s Lunar New Year celebration, Biden touted a resilient, tight-knit immigrant community while unveiling the latest of those efforts at the Boys and Girls Club of the San Gabriel Valley: He announced an executive order aimed at going as far as possible toward universal background checks on gun purchases.

