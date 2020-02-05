WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said President Donald Trump delivered an “incredibly strong” State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which he highlighted the Congresswoman’s legislation on paid leave and child tax credit.
“The President’s emphasis on our strong economy, unwavering support for our military, and the signing of the USMCA into law are critically important to the North Country,” Ms. Stefanik said after the address, “and I’ve been honored to work with him on delivering these results to my district.”
During the address, Mr. Trump said he was proud to sign a law providing new parents in the Federal workforce paid family leave. And he called on Congress to pass the Advancing Support for Working Families Act, which he said would extend family leave to mothers and fathers across the nation.
“I’m grateful President Trump highlighted my bipartisan, bicameral legislation during his State of the Union address,” Ms. Stefanik said. “This legislation will support hardworking North Country families during the first year after birth or adoption, allowing them to thrive and bond with their new child without the burden of potential debt or bankruptcy.”
Ms. Stefanik said the act would allow families the option to advance up to $5,000 of their recently-doubled child tax credit in the first year of a child’s life or the first year a family adopts a child. Most other paid leave proposals require parents to take off work to receive benefits, a release from Ms. Stefanik said. This bill allows teleworkers the option to access child care benefits and to continue working from home while they take care of their new child.
The bill does not raise taxes or take away from Social Security. It is the product of more than a year of work to craft a bill that could pass with bipartisan support, the release said.
