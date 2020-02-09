Dear Readers,
A major press malfunction early Sunday morning delayed the printing of the news sections of today’s Watertown Daily Times for some subscribers.
For those subscribers whose paper was delayed, the advance sections of the paper have been delivered. That includes advertising inserts.
The malfunction stalled the printing of the main news, sports, local news and Sunday weekly sections. Our team is working on getting those sections of the paper, which were printed after the press was repaired, delivered today.
For immediate access to the paper, the entire electronic replica is available on our e-edition. You can find it here: https://watertowndailytimes-ny.newsmemory.com/
Please have patience with your delivery. The carrier force is working hard in the cold to catch up.
Thank you for reading and for supporting local reporting.
Sincerely,
Alec E. Johnson
Editor & Publisher
