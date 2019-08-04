Dear readers,
Due to a malfunction on our printing press early Sunday morning, most printed copies of the Sunday Watertown Daily Times editions will be delayed. Carriers and will be distributing the E and F sections as well as comics and advertising inserts, while the A,B,C and D sections, including local news, sports and Sunday Weekly are delayed.
The folder on the press, which folds the printed pages together, malfunctioned causing the paper to be delayed. The press crew is working to repair the problem and the front sections of the paper are expected to be delivered later Sunday or Monday.
Please find all our news here at NNY360.com and on our e-edition: https://watertowndailytimes-ny.newsmemory.com/
-Alec Johnson, managing editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.