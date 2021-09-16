MALONE — A Malone woman who was charged by state police in June with third-degree rape, at which time she was a pastor at Altona Correctional Facility, entered guilty pleas to two counts of a 23-count indictment in Clinton County Court.
Tamra Murphy, 62, entered guilty pleas for counts one and 23 of her indictment, according to Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo of the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.
Ms. Joo said the two counts Murphy pleaded guilty to include third-degree rape, the top count of the indictment, and one count of official misconduct.
“While employed as a chaplain, she engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate, who was incapable of providing consent due to being under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision,” Ms. Joo said.
According to Ms. Joo, the count of official misconduct stems from Murphy’s actions using her job as chaplain to schedule a one-on-one session with the inmate in order to engage in a sexual act.
Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced in Clinton County Court on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., according to Ms. Joo.
Murphy was arrested following an investigation at the Altona Correctional Facility in Altona.
Police report that while Murphy was a chaplain at the prison, she engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate and provided him money.
Murphy was charged with one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree criminal sexual act, seven counts of second-degree introducing contraband, and 14 counts of official misconduct.
Murphy was arraigned in Clinton County Court in July, and released on her own recognizance.
The case was investigated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.