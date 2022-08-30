CAPE VINCENT — This village is once again in full bloom thanks to the partnership of its Improvement League and the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility’s vocational horticulture program.
Participants in prison program learn basic greenhouse operations, garden maintenance and retail and wholesale marketing. Many of the classes include agriculture and biological sciences with focus on plant genetics, structures and diseases.
According to an Improvement League news release, the program supports local municipalities, libraries and garden clubs by starting flowers and vegetables from seeds and then donating them to organizations for planting. The plants and flowers beautify streetscapes, help populate gardens and feed our communities.
The facility’s gleaning garden has provided over 20,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables to local food pantries, according to the Improvement League. In addition, members of the program also plant hundreds of pumpkins for donation to local schools around the fall festivals and Halloween.
The Improvement league has been working with the prison’s vocational horticulture program for about eight years.
“The Cape Vincent Improvement League is deeply appreciative of the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility’s horticultural program,” said league president Christine Stark. “It serves as a reminder that the strength of a healthy community lies in its ability to work together as a team regardless of personal situations. The efforts put forward by individuals within the program are a tremendous help, and a huge contribution to our overall gardening and flower success in Cape Vincent.”
