ROCHESTER — A procedural error is being blamed in the helicopter crash that took the life of a former Livingston County man and two other Army National Guardsmen.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, 39, was piloting the UH-60 Blackhawk when it crashed into a Monroe County field during a Jan. 20 nighttime training flight.
He died in the crash, along with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, 54, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, 30, both of Rochester.
“All three pilots were experienced combat veterans,” said Col. Richard Goldenberg of the New York Army National Guard during a news conference Wednesday. “The three had more than 50 years of combined flight experience. They were all devoted to Army aviation and flying.
“Military aviation is inherently risky due to the complex flying environments that our pilots and crews have to prepare for,” he said.
The Army’s investigation examined the helicopter involved, along its maintenance record, and training flight preparations and standards, Goldenberg said. Its flight recorder was also analyzed.
Goldenberg did not specifically describe what happened during the crash.
He said the crew was rehearsing an “emergency procedure training maneuver” from which the helicopter could not recover.
Descriptions of the crash from witnesses at the scene indicated its nose was pointing down when it hit the ground, he said.
The Army has since restricted practicing the procedure to flight simulators, he said. The crew’s families were notified personally of the findings.
The helicopter was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation based at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester. The unit trains to perform aeromedical evacuation and the crew had been conducting night vision goggle proficiency training in the local area.
The unit resumed flight operations and training in March, he said. It continues to review and improve its aircrew training program.
Koch lived in Honeoye Falls with his family at the time of the crash. He had also lived in Avon and Caledonia, and was a 1999 York Central School graduate.
He was a 20-year member of the National Guard and also worked as a civilian pilot for the state police.
It was in his role with state police that Koch, along with other first responders, was honored in November 2020 by the Red Cross with the Heroism Through Teamwork Award for the harrowing rescue of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a ravine in Middlebury, Wyoming County.
