Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.