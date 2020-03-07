LOWVILLE — A proposed law to regulate county roads and trails for special events was tabled for more discussion after one person spoke at the public hearing in Tuesday’s Board of Legislators meeting.
The law would require event organizers to apply for a permit to help county officials assess potential impacts the event may cause and to ensure safety measures are taken for both the event participants and the surrounding community members.
Doug Dietrich of the Brantingham Snowmobile Club, which runs the annual Winter Fest event there, was the only speaker during the public hearing.
While he acknowledged that the proposed law makes sense for some events, specifically mentioning the SNIRT run that attracts thousands of ATVs to the county every year, he said, “I feel it’s too inclusive and should be narrowed down some.”
Mr. Dietrich was especially concerned about the impact the law may have on Brantingham’s parade that is part of the Winter Fest and believed the permit law could be used by neighbors wanting “to get even” if someone has a Christmas party that required guests to park on the county roads.
He asked the board how the fees will be used and noted that many event organizers in Brantingham are volunteers that already pay for the events out of pocket.
“The purpose of this was not to try to make money,” board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof said. “The purpose of this was to provide the hospital, law enforcement, the highway department, all the people that are responsible for health care, infrastructure, that there was something going on in the county that they might want to be aware of.”
When the time came to vote on the resolution, District 1 Legislator Phil Hathaway said he thought Mr. Dietrich had made some good points that should be discussed before voting on the law.
The board voted to table the measure.
Citing events that damage county roads, trails and properties or cause them to be clogged with traffic and draw on county resources, the local law document said the permit process could help the county to better organize around these events.
Sporting events, concerts, parades, walking and running events, bicycle races, motorized vehicle rallies including snowmobiles and ATVs, block parties and family ceremonies using county property would be required to have a permit under the law.
Permit applications would need to be filed at least 90 days before the proposed event and a non-refundable fee would be required when filing the application.
Fees will be based on the number of participants expected at the event and will range from $10 to $100 for 100 to more than 1,001 participants.
The law also requires proof of insurance in some cases that could include general liability insurance, automobile or other motorized vehicle insurance among others. People holding events without a permit will be fined between $250 and $750 under the proposed law, depending on the size and location of the event.
“This is about us trying to get a handle on what events are coming and what county resources are needed around them,” said County Manager Ryan Piche.
The proposed permit terms, like the insurance requirement, could help diminish problems that arise after events when there is a significant cost to repair roads that often fall on the towns or county.
The law is expected to be discussed in the General Services Committee meeting at 1 p.m. March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.