LOWVILLE — The ninth annual Lewis County Night Out was dedicated to four-legged service members on Friday evening at the county fairgrounds.
The Lewis County Youth Bureau is responsible for the event created to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community and help prevent drug abuse in the area.
Each year, a different group of first responders, prevention agencies or community members are honored. This year, the event was in remembrance of K-9 Will of the State Police, who was shot in the line of duty like his namesake, Trooper William Doyle, who was killed in 1967.
K-9 officers and service dogs were also recognized at the event.
Honorees included K-9 Ram and his handler, State Trooper Heidi Lyndaker; K-9 Wyman and Sgt. Cory Paczkowski, his handler; the Beaver River Central School service dog Moxy and his owners Don and Renee Moser; Emelia and support dog Amy Quonce and the program director for the child advocacy center; and Zora, the therapy dog in training at Lewis County Search and Rescue and his pals and Brandon Roggie and Josh Genter.
Each dog, via their handlers, was awarded a plaque and excessive petting from fans after the ceremony.
K-9 Winnie, the newest addition to the Sheriff’s Office, was also introduced to the community for the first time by Sheriff Michael Carpinelli.
Event organizer and Youth Bureau Director Penny Moser said the event includes more every year.
Hundreds of community members attended the event and watched demonstrations by Ram and Wyman, took a look inside the medical helicopter that landed in the field next to the Leroy Nichols Pavillion and browsed the information provided by drug and addiction prevention agencies among other displays and demonstrations.
The event was sponsored by the Pratt Northam Foundation, the Lowville Elks Lodge and Community Bank.
