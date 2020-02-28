LOWVILLE — A proposed local law regulating county roads and trails for special events will be open for comment during a public hearing on Tuesday.
The law will require event organizers to apply for a permit to help county officials assess potential impacts the event may cause and to ensure safety measures are taken for both the event participants and the surrounding community members.
Citing events that damage county roads, trails and properties or cause them to be clogged with traffic and draw on county resources for both repairs after the event and emergency services, law enforcement and health and sanitary services, the resolution states the permit process could help the county to better organize around these events.
When asked about ATV events as an example, county Forestry, Recreation and Parks department Director Jackie Mahoney said that organizers of some major events, like the annual SNIRT run, communicate with the county.
However, some of the smaller events, like the many “poker runs” held by ATV clubs, pop up without notice, which can cause issues.
The permitting process “allows the county to be able to anticipate the impacts posed by the event and to coordinate efforts,” the law states.
Sporting events, concerts, parades, walking and running events, bicycle races, motorized vehicle rallies including snowmobiles and ATVs, block parties and family ceremonies are the types of events that will require permits if they use county property.
Events that primarily take place on private property that may cause delays on county roads, won’t follow normal traffic regulations or require signs on county roads are also included in this law.
Permit requests will be submitted to Mrs. Mahoney, who will review the applications with the Highway Department superintendent, the Emergency Management director, the sheriff and any other county department with a connection to the event.
The new law also provides for an non-refundable application fee to be paid at the time the application is filed, at least 90 days before the proposed event, the local law says.
Fees will be based on the number of participants expected at the event and will range from $10 for up to 100 participants up to $100 for those with more than 1,001 participants. Events with more than 10,000 expected attendees will have an additional fee.
Depending on the type of event and the size of the crows expected, the law also requires proof of insurance in some cases that could include general liability insurance, automobile or other motorized vehicle insurance or even workers’ compensation and disability insurance as required by state employees if applicable.
People holding events without a permit will be fined between $250 and $750 under the proposed law, depending on the size and location of the event.
The county is not liable for permitted events. According to the proposed law, event organizers “assume full risk and responsibility for planning and conducting a safe and orderly event that does not expose participants or the public to any unreasonable hazards.”
Tuesday’s public hearing will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Courthouse, 7660 North State St., in the legislative board room on the second floor .
