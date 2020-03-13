LOWVILLE — The Department of Environmental Conservation has extended the public comment period on the draft recreation plan for the Croghan Tract Conservation Easement until April 3.
The Croghan Tract Conservation Easement consists of about 12,800 acres in the towns of Croghan and Watson just within the Adirondack Park’s blue line next to the Pepperbox Wilderness area and Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest.
This draft plan will add 5.3 miles to the existing 11 miles of road for public passenger-vehicle use and the 19.7 miles of designated snowmobile trails will increase to 28.6 miles if the draft is made final. There is no ATV trail use permitted in the plan, a fact that Lewis County legislators disputed in their comment on the plan via the resolution passed in their March meeting.
In addition to existing parking areas including one near the car-top boat launch on the Soft Maple Reservoir and the accessible parking at Sand Pond on Main Haul Road, the plan adds the construction of two-car accessible parking areas in eight other locations. Roadside parking is also still permitted in the new plan.
In 1999, the state purchased the conservation easement on the tract as a “biologically and economically sustainable working forest,” to conserve wildlife habitat and natural resources, and to allow the public access to the land for recreation, according to the draft recreation document.
Two small hiking trails, a 0.6-mile route from Main Haul Road and a 0.9-mile trail from Beecher Road, are also prescribed in the draft plan as are nine campsites, two of which are to be handicap accessible, and information kiosks.
The land has been a forest managed by Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC, for one of its funds called Jackson Timberland Opportunities — Champion LLC since 2014.
The full draft recreation plan can be found at www.dec.ny.gov by searching for the Croghan Tract Conservation Easement and clicking on the draft plan link in the Planning and Management section, by email or by calling the DEC at 315-785-2263 or 315-376-3521.
Comments can be sent via email to R6.ump@dec.ny.gov or by regular mail to the Matt Nowak, Department of Environmental Conservation, 7327 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367. In addition, the public can fill out a survey on the draft recreation proposal at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QK6FN7K.
