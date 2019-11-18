WATERTOWN — The owner of Emerald Acres Town Homes is in hot water with public lenders after neglecting for month to make payments toward hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt.
The Development Authority of the North Country in September filed a judgement against AYDM Associates, whose principal is Guy H. Javarone, for defaulting on the $300,000 loan it issued in 2014. Michelle L. Capone, regional development director for DANC, said the litigation against AYDM, which has not paid the authority since May, should not affect the tenants at the 19-unit complex in the town of Pamelia.
The company owed the authority $276,722.44 in principal, $7,218.41 in interest and $537.56 in late fees at the time the judgement was filed. The authority is seeking $284,478.41 in damages, together with interest and attorney fees. Mrs. Capone said the authority had no issues with the borrower beforehand.
“In following with our collection policy, we proceed with legal action,” she said.
Another public lender with money owed to it by the owner of Emerald Acres wrote off the debt for accounting purposes, but still seeks to collect what it can.
The Jefferson County Local Development Corp. on Nov. 7 wrote off the $182,603.43 AYDM owes it from an original $200,000 loan issued in 2014. Lyle V. Eaton, chief financial officer of the organization, said AYDM had also not paid toward its loan since May. The company also owes money to Watertown Savings Bank, and has a cumulative debt of $1.9 million, Mr. Eaton said. The corporation will still seek collection, he said.
“All of the indicators is that it’s uncollectible at this point,” he said.
Mr. Javarone and his son, Gaetano H., both of whom did not return request for comment, built the 19 town homes for Emerald Acres between 2013 and 2014. They originally considered the batch of town homes the first phase of Emerald Acres, and had planned to construct 34 more.
The complex, however, has been listed for sale for $2.35 million, according to an advertisement on the online commercial property marketplace LoopNet. Mr. Eaton said he understood that the property was on the market, and he believed it had been listed for several months.
“That was my understanding,” Mrs. Capone said, adding that she did not know why the Javarones have been trying to sell it “other than they want to divest themselves of the property.”
