NYPA chief called on to resign

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY — The state Senate failed to vote to confirm Justin E. Driscoll as head of the New York Power Authority last week, leaving him in the role on an interim basis as he has been for over a year and a half so far.

Progressive state senators and advocacy groups have rejected Mr. Driscoll and urged the governor to put forward another interim president for the Authority.

