ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission has approved changes to the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path project.
Smart Path was one of four major transmission projects approved for modification, along with projects in Rochester, Lockport-Batavia and Champlain-Hudson.
The Public Service Commission granted NYPA’s request to change the $484 million rebuild of the 86-mile, 230 kV Moses-Adirondack 1 and 2 line, to become the Haverstock-Adirondack 1 and 2 line.
Power Authority officials had sought approval to operate what will become the Haverstock-Adirondack line at 345 kV, and to eliminate upgrades to a switchyard, substation and a 1.8-mile portion of right-of-way south of the Moses switchyard. They said those are no longer needed because of the separate, but related, Smart Path Connect project.
They also sought authorization for an approximately 0.8-mile reroute from the north side of Route 131 to the south side of Route 131 in the town of Massena.
Smart Path is an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines from the total 86-mile transmission artery spanning from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County. It’s designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from Northern New York into the state’s electric power grid.
NYPA replaced existing H-frame wooden structures, some of which more than 80 years old, with steel monopoles in the existing right of way. The transmission line was originally constructed by the federal government in 1942 and was the first asset acquired by NYPA in 1950.
As part of the project, the distance between poles was extended, further minimizing the use of space on the right of way and greatly reducing the number of poles on the landscape. With fewer steel poles, the rebuilt lines are taller but stronger, less susceptible to failure, and able to better withstand inclement weather, such as ice storms. The reduced size of the project also means less of an impact on agriculture and wetlands.
NYPA officials have said the Smart Path project was necessary to rebuild facilities that are well past their serviceable lifetime to make them more resilient and reduce maintenance costs. The rebuilt transmission lines are needed to deliver electricity, including carbon-free hydroelectric power, from Northern New York to the rest of the state; to reenergize the bulk electric system as a component of the New York Independent System Operator’s System Restoration Plan in the event of a widespread outage; and to provide increased capacity for future expansion to meet New York’s clean energy targets.
NYPA is working with National Grid on Smart Path Connect, a separate, but connected transmission project involving the rebuild of about 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and the Mohawk Valley. Smart Path Connect runs east to west from Clinton to Massena and north to south from Croghan to Marcy.
When completed, the two segments of Smart Path Connect will join the Smart Path project, creating one continuous upgraded transmission line from Clinton to Marcy. That project kicked off construction late last year.
