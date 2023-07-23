Smart Path project changes approved

A drone view of the Smart Path project on Buffham Road in the town of Madrid. Philip Kamrass/New York Power Authority

ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission has approved changes to the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path project.

Smart Path was one of four major transmission projects approved for modification, along with projects in Rochester, Lockport-Batavia and Champlain-Hudson.

