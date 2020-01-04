WATERTOWN — Like a slow-moving, unsteady train, four teenage girls, all friends, lined up on wobbly legs and clung to the Watertown Municipal Arena’s boards in a desperate mission Friday afternoon.
They were all in this together, and here, at the city arena, such a microcosm of human struggle can be witnessed, and joined in on, under the facility’s roof during public skating hours.
On Friday afternoon, the rink grew steadily busier as skaters, many of them school-age, took advantage of the last weekday of their long holiday school break.
On this day, there were gliders, swooshers, slow-steppers and stumblers as a Times staff writer and photographer spent some time at the rink during a public skating session.
It seems every skater has a story.
The four girls in the skating train, two of them sisters, all came from LaFargeville.
“I thought it was going to be easier!” Peyton Sammons, 17, said to the laughter of her three ice partners about her first time on skates.
Peyton was joined by sisters Delanie Peck, 13, Avery Peck, 17, and Kiara Ruiz, 14.
“It’s harder than I thought,” Kiara said. “I feel like I have some motion, but then I get scared when I get off the wall.”
It was the first time on skates for Kiara and Peyton. They were asked if the other two girls were giving them pointers.
“They’re trying,” Peyton said.
“We really don’t know how to skate either,” Avery said. “It’s my third time, so I’ve sort of mastered the idea of, ‘OK, I can let go of the wall here and there.’ But I’m no pro.”
But it’s a casual atmosphere at the rink and the rookie skaters weren’t discouraged. They knew, and saw, others sharing their struggles.
“Ya — like I’m not the only one falling,” Peyton said.
Tracy Rider was on skates for the first time in 10 years on Friday. But she didn’t fall until becoming distracted when a Times reporter talked to her on the ice. As she laughed, she was helped up by her husband, Steven Rider, who had just returned to the ice with newly sharpened skates.
Previously, while waiting for his skates to be sharpened, the Riders, of Lowville, said they are veteran skaters and decided to give it another go on Friday.
“You’ve got to make winter fun,” Mrs. Rider said. “It lasts way too long.”
But there was another reason she returned to the ice.
“I grew up in Canada,” she said. “I can’t put my country to shame. I’ve got to keep up with ice skating, right?”
She anticipated spending about 20 minutes on the ice.
“But I’ll keep coming back,” Mrs. Rider said.
Mr. Rider grew up skating on farm ponds in Michigan. He joined the Army and settled his family in this area after his duties with Fort Drum. He and his wife had skated previously at the fairgrounds rink, but before it was renovated in 2016.
“It’s fantastic,” Mrs. Rider said. “I’m so happy they’re continuing it.”
“It’s good to have a resource like this, other than a shopping mall or something like that,” Mr. Rider said. “It’s an actual activity you can do.”
Along with the veteran and school-aged skaters, there were young skaters at the rink not too worried about the start up of school, or about much of anything else. For example, Catherine Trovato, age 2, took to the ice gleefully while sporting a Bauer hockey helmet, aided by an “ice walker” available at the rink. She traveled with careful abandon.
Her dad, Trevor J. Trovato, helped to guide her around the rink. He grew up skating and playing hockey in Fulton.
Mr. Trovato is a company commander with Fort Drum’s 2-22 Infantry Battalion — “Triple Deuce.”
“I’m on leave right now, so we’re trying to spend as much time together while we have the time,” Mr. Trovato said.
Mr. Trovato, his wife, Sarah, and family live on base.
“Moving around, in the military, there’s not a lot of availability of rinks where we go,” Mr. Trovato said. “Being back here, in upstate New York with rinks available, we take advantage of that.”
Darting among the unsteady skaters were a handful of graceful gliders who moved effortlessly around the rink — gazelles among wobbly penguins. One of those skaters was Tony Ubriaco, 58, town of Watertown, who learned to skate at an outdoor rink in Brownville at the age of 4 and later improved his skills at age 8 at an outdoor rink in Watertown.
He’s been skating regularly ever since.
On Friday, it was evident that he took his skating seriously as he removed his skates to head back to the unseasonably warm outdoors. His face was covered with sweat.
“I’m also a runner, so it’s for cross-fitness,” Mr. Ubriaco said. “That’s why I do laps like that.”
His laps were fast and he expertly, and good-naturedly, darted between the unskilled skaters.
On days when school is in session and there are fewer people at public skating, Mr. Ubriaco does 10 miles a session at the rink, two or three times a week.
“It’s exhilarating,” he said. “When you skate fast and come to a wall and turn and veer, it’s an amazing feeling. It may look like I’m out of control, but I’m not. Generally, I don’t run into people or anything like that.”
Mr. Ubriaco likes it when there are fewer people on the ice, but he has the skills to deal with crowded rinks as he uses most of his senses to keep aware of his surroundings. He realizes others may not be as alert as he is, especially the school-aged skaters.
“I know what they’re doing, but they don’t know what I’m doing,” he said. “They just do what they want. They’ll dart in a second, right or left, as I’m going by sometime.”
Skaters can bring their own skates to the rink, or rent them at the facility. The city maintains 544 pairs of skates, and a crew of eight workers sharpens all of them in two-week cycles.
For last year’s season, from Sept. 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019, the rink recorded a total of 14,289 paid public skaters. From Sept. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1 of 2020, a total of 6,994 public skaters were recorded. From Sept. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019, the rink hosted 7,276 public skaters.
Public skate admission is $3 for city residents and $4 for non-city residents. Skate-sharpening fees are $5 for city residents and $6 for non-city residents.
The January public skate schedule, along with the rink’s full schedule, can be found at wdt.me/rinksched. Usually, public skating hours are most weekdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and weekend afternoons, but there are several reserved exceptions.
