Millions of Puerto Ricans and Dominicans remained in the dark or surrounded by floodwater on Monday as Hurricane Fiona raked through the islands, taking homes, piers, bridges and powerlines down with it.
And for some still recovering from Hurricane Maria five years back, it’s already a new measuring stick for the ravages a hurricane can bring to island nations.
Fiona, a Category 1 storm, is far less powerful than Category 4 Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico and its power grid in 2017. Fiona has also left most of the island without electricity or running water, exposing the weaknesses that still remain years later. Officials already have confirmed at least three deaths, a total likely to increase as damage assessments are made in coming days.
And unlike Maria, Fiona is a slow-moving, wet storm and flooding appears to be more severe. While its eye remained firmly over the Dominican Republic Monday morning, collapsing piers, trees and power lines, Fiona’s heavy rain bands continued to pound Puerto Rico throughout much of Monday.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called the damage from Fiona “catastrophic.”
“The heavy rains have caused the greatest havoc in our towns. In some of our towns the concentration of water was higher than that of Hurricane Maria”, Pierluisi said during a Monday morning press conference. He said more than 1,000 people had already been rescued from their homes.
Nearly all of the island was under a flash flood warning. Some areas in the southeast had already seen more than 20 inches of rain and could reach totals of 30 inches by the day’s end, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Unfortunately the situation in Puerto Rico is not good and not looking to improve until later today when the bands pull away,” Jamie Rhome, the NHC’s acting director, said in a broadcast Monday morning.
Some residents posted pleas for rescue on social media. A woman identified as Génesis Lían posted on Facebook begging for help for a group gathered with her that included a minor, a disabled person and an elderly person with diabetes.
“We need help, we need to get out of our houses in Playa de Salinas urgently. I already called emergency management and nothing, I swear I’m swimming and I’m very, very cold. I need to get us out of here, literally the beach is in the house,” she wrote.
The mayor of that community, Karilyn Bonilla, told a local TV station that the devastation was worse than Hurricane Maria.
Fiona’s winds took down the only bridge connecting the mountain town of Utuado to main roads, a deja vu moment for the town that christened itself “El Campamento de los Olvidados” or, the Camp of the Forgotten Ones, after Maria destroyed the same bridge. It took months to repair last time, and residents were forced to bring in food, water and medicine using a zip line they rigged with cable and a shopping cart.
President Joe Biden, who on Sunday signed an emergency declaration for the island, said the federal government has “hundreds of personnel on the ground” and urged residents to “heed the warnings of state and local officials.”
“Jill and I are keeping the people of Puerto Rico in our prayers as Hurricane Fiona passes over your beautiful island,” Biden tweeted Monday morning. “We are here for you, and we will get through this together.”
At the press conference, Pierluisi said his contact with Biden has been “exemplary” and there are 400 officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency “dedicated exclusively to this response.” The response will be a test for the Biden administration and the federal agency, which was criticized for reacting too slowly in the wake or Maria while Donald Trump was president.
While Fiona continued to drench Puerto Rico Monday morning, the eye of the storm and its 90-mph sustained winds had moved on to batter the Dominican Republic, where it made landfall around 3 a.m. local time.
Fiona was the first hurricane to hit the Dominican Republic since Ivan in 2004. It knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes, felled trees that blocked highways, overflowed rivers and tore roofs off buildings throughout the country.
It slammed the eastern end of the Dominican Republic, particularly the province La Altagracia, where the Duey River overflowed, according to El Caribe.
The mayor of La Altagracia, Manolín Ramírez, told the TV program Telesistema that Fiona’s winds broke the windows of city hall, and its floodwaters trapped at least three people in cars. They can’t be rescued until the waters recede.
The newspaper’s editorial board, in a column titled “Deliver us from all evil,” noted that although government officials called for mandatory evacuations ahead of the story, not all of the hurricane shelters needed were actually available and ready.
Fiona also washed away a major new tourist attraction, the Miches Pier, in the province of el Seibo, according to Diario Libre.
Officials in Turks and Caicos raced to prepare for the Category 1 storm, which is expected to swipe the islands on Tuesday with winds topping 100 mph. Shelters are open and businesses faced a 3 p.m. curfew.
Only one island in the Bahamas — Mayaguana — was expected to feel significant impacts from Fiona, Capt. Stephen Russell, head of the National Emergency Management Authority, told the Miami Herald. The Bahamas sent a mail boat to the island with supplies for its 173 residents and activated shelters. “They are in good shape,” Russell said.
Over the weekend, the Bahamas canceled all leave for members of its Defense Force in anticipation of Fiona.
In Haiti, authorities remain on alert and said it is too early to say if the disaster-prone nation managed to avoid another possible one. With experts expecting heavy rains in the northern regions of Haiti, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry appealed for calm Sunday night, amid days of violent protests and looting.
McClatchy staff writer Alex Roarty contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.