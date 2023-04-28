hed

Matthew Groft, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter Thursday, April 27, 2023, for a crash that killed a 19-year-old. (Courtesy Oswego County Sheriff’s Office)

Richland — A 36-year-old man was charged Thursday with driving drunk and killing a 19-year-old in Oswego County last weekend, deputies said.

Matthew Groft, 36, of Pulaski, was drunk when the 2016 Ford Focus he was driving crashed shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on County Route 2 in Richland, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The car went off the south side of the road and hit a tree, he said.

