Richland — A 36-year-old man was charged Thursday with driving drunk and killing a 19-year-old in Oswego County last weekend, deputies said.
Matthew Groft, 36, of Pulaski, was drunk when the 2016 Ford Focus he was driving crashed shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on County Route 2 in Richland, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The car went off the south side of the road and hit a tree, he said.
A passenger in the back seat, Gerald Arzie, 19, of Richland was taken to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, where he later died from his injuries, Lt. Bucher said.
Groft was also taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Three teenagers in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Once released from the hospital, Groft turned himself in to the sheriff’s office, Lt. Bucher said.
Groft was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated, Lt. Bucher said. He was to be arraigned Thursday night.
