A damaged building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, pictured Dec. 16 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For months, Russian forces have attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut with frontal assaults, artillery barrages, and air strikes in a battle for a settlement deemed strategically irrelevant by many observers. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to cease fighting in Ukraine for 36 hours starting Friday at noon, Moscow time, but Kyiv quickly dismissed the move as a ploy, unlikely to slow a conflict that’s heading for its second year.

The Kremlin said Putin gave the order Thursday for Russian Orthodox Christmas. It follows an appeal by the patriarch of that church, which has close ties to the Kremlin.

Tribune Wire

