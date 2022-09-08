From left, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Louis of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; watch the RAF fly past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 in London, England. The queen, who rose to Britain’s throne at age 25, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, at the age of 96. She was the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/TNS

Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain’s monarch across two millennia and a witness to tumultuous times for the world, her nation and the Royal Family, died Thursday.

She was 96 and held the longest reign of any ruler in British history with 70 years as queen.

