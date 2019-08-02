MALONE — A fire that began in a parked car spread to a house on Park Street early Friday afternoon, but fire crews were able to knock down the blaze before it caused significant damage to the structure.
Firefighters were called to Park Street at 2 p.m. to what was initially reported as a vehicle fire. However, the blaze spread to the side of the house — which was only a few feet away from where the car was parked in a driveway — turning the call into a structure fire.
Crews from Malone, Bangor and Constable worked for about an hour to extinguish the blaze. After they thought it was out, the fire caught up again, this time underneath the car. The flare-up was extinguished almost immediately.
A crews from National Grid responded to cut the wires serving the house. Park Street was closed for a short time as crews worked to put the fire out.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and Malone Callfiremen Third Assistant Chief Greg Pecore said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.