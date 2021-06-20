CLAYTON — A local club is gearing up to participate in a nationwide event in which groups essentially simulate how people would communicate in the event of having no commercial power.
Starting Saturday, June 26, the Thousand Islands Repeater Club will be joining thousands of others through radios. The event is the annual ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by the ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.
Members with the repeater club are going to set up radio stations at the pavilion at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton. Using only generators, solar power or battery, club members will communicate without commercial power as preparation of any sort of an event like the ice storm of 1998.
“We’re setting ourselves up so if we had an incident where we couldn’t use commercial power, we would be able to operate,” said Depauville Fire Chief Larry Girard, who’s a member.
Besides that, the goal at the event, which runs Saturday into Sunday, is to see how many contacts the club can make. Last year they made about 400 contacts around the country. It was done by listening to stations that were running on the radio, throwing their call sign out to them and then exchanging where they are and what kind of station they were. They do the vice versa as well.
Mr. Girard said all kinds of people get into this. It could be people interested in communications or it could be people interested in building their own electronics. It could be for public service, or some military people get involved.
More than 75,000 hams, or members, participate in Field Day from thousands of locations across North America. According to the ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur licensees in the U.S., and an estimated 3 million worldwide. Throughout COVID-19, hams around the world have continued to be on the air practicing their skills, in part as a way to help overcome social isolation and online fatigue.
Hams range in age from as young as 10 to older than 100. There are many different aspects to the hobby that someone, no matter their age, will find of interest, whether learning some new technology or sticking with the old.
The public is invited to come and see modern amateur radio technology in action. Club members will be available to answer questions, provide literature and even help you get on the air. Antennas will be erected Saturday morning and on-air activities commence at 2 p.m. Saturday and run through the night until noon Sunday.
