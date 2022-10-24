WATERTOWN — Judge William F. Ramseier wants to see another state Supreme Court seat come to Jefferson County, and he’s running for a seat on the court to help make that happen.

In an interview at the Watertown Daily Times on Monday, Mr. Ramseier, who is the Clayton town justice and principal law clerk to Jefferson County’s sitting Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky, said he hopes to be elected as the next Supreme Court justice for Jefferson County, to serve as a colleague to Judge McClusky.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.