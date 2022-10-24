WATERTOWN — Judge William F. Ramseier wants to see another state Supreme Court seat come to Jefferson County, and he’s running for a seat on the court to help make that happen.
In an interview at the Watertown Daily Times on Monday, Mr. Ramseier, who is the Clayton town justice and principal law clerk to Jefferson County’s sitting Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky, said he hopes to be elected as the next Supreme Court justice for Jefferson County, to serve as a colleague to Judge McClusky.
“It’s my hope, certainly, that my home base will be Watertown, and my office and staff will be here,” he said. “I fully expect to be assigned wherever the need arises, and Jefferson County has the highest population per Supreme Court judge in the district.”
Mr. Ramseier was born in New Hampshire, and moved as a child to Quebec City, California and Ottawa, always returning to the Thousand Islands in the summers, to his grandmother’s Clayton home.
He attended Wilfiid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada, for his bachelor’s degree, and returned to Clayton after graduating in 1989 to work for Frink Snowplows. A year later, he decided to attend the City University of New York School of Law in Queens, graduating in 1993.
Before his work with Judge McClusky, Mr. Ramseier was partner in Carter, Ramseier & Holcombe law firm, representing clients in real estate and banking transactions, criminal cases, jury trials, estate planning and family law.
Mr. Ramseier has been Judge McClusky’s principal law clerk since 2012, and has simultaneously served as the Clayton town justice since 2014. If elected, he would have to leave his position as town justice.
He was appointed as a Small Claims Assessment Review Hearing Officer for the 5th Judicial District, hearing residential tax assessment reviews in 2016.
As a town justice, Mr. Ramseier has handled cases ranging from vehicle and traffic matters to evictions and criminal trials, and also worked off-hours to conduct arraignments, both in Clayton and in the county’s recently established Centralized Arraignment Part.
Mr. Ramseier said he believes his long history in Jefferson County, and his work alongside its sitting Supreme Court justice, has uniquely prepared him to serve as a justice if elected.
“I’ve really been able to see how the Supreme Court works,” he said. “It’s a bit of a mystery if you’ve never appeared there before. And even when you appear as an attorney, you only really see one side of how the court works.”
He said his time as a law clerk has put him inside the chambers of a justice, seeing exactly what the role entails and assisting with it in depth.
“You get an understanding of how decisions are made, or more importantly even, how courtrooms are managed, how to deal with witnesses, attorneys, how to schedule matters, and how to be efficient about it all,” he said.
Mr. Ramseier said he would model himself after Judge McClusky, and bring a synergy to the Jefferson County division of the Supreme Court for all those who appear before it.
“Another Jefferson County seat would mean there’s a greater capacity to hear cases here, and would ultimately bring a faster resolution for those cases,” he said.
He also said his election to the seat would also bring two well-paying jobs in the legal field alongside himself, for a secretary and his own principal law clerk.
“Those are two good jobs that don’t currently exist for this county,” he said.
Mr. Ramseier himself would make $210,900 per year as a Supreme Court justice, and would serve a 14-year term if elected.
Mr. Ramseier is running as a Republican and Conservative candidate this year, alongside three other Republican and Conservative candidates and opposite of four Democratic candidates. The top four vote-getters in the race will take the four open seats, but Mr. Ramseier said he only started considering a run this summer, when a new seat was added to the 5th Judicial District’s Supreme Court.
He said that has given some of the other candidates in the race more of an advantage, with longer periods of time to get in front of voters and make their case. But he said he has run a full, steady campaign since deciding to run for the newly added seat this summer, and is hopeful the voters of the 5th Judicial District will select him as one of the four choices they make on this year’s ballot.
Early voting begins on Oct. 29 this year, with limited polling sites open until all poll sites open for Election Day, Nov. 8.
