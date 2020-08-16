A rare “firenado” touched down Saturday in California near the border with Nevada as a wild fire and tornado collided.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 3 p.m. to alert first responders who were battling the Loyalton fire which started near Tahoe National Forest.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm led to “extremely erratic fire behavior,” including a flaming vortex, which put firefighters at risk because it made the winds unpredictable meaning they could shift the direction of the fire at any time.
It also marked the first time the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a twister caused by fire.
The Loyalton fire ended up burning 2,000 acres by Saturday evening. Several communities were ordered to evacuate throughout Saturday.
A firenado forms when changing winds start pulling up hot air and smoke plumes caused by a wild fire to create even more dangerous conditions.
Due to the excessive heat wave that has hit California and much of the west, experts believe the conditions for a firenado will remain for several more days.
While extremely rare, “firenado” storms have been witnessed more recently, including one during the deadly 2018 Carr fire in California where wind gusts reached more than 140 mph. At least one death was traced back to that storm.
Two brush fires in Southern California continued to burn thousands of acres, force hundreds of people from their homes and contribute to unhealthy air quality across the region over the weekend.
The Lake fire burning in the hills of the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes had consumed 14,714 acres and was 12% contained as of Saturday morning, authorities said. It had destroyed six buildings and continued to threaten thousands more, officials said.
Mandatory evacuations remained in place for Lake Hughes and the surrounding areas, though some evacuation orders that had been issued for the Antelope Valley were lifted Friday night. The American Red Cross was operating an evacuation point at Highland High School in Palmdale.
The fire was first reported Wednesday shortly before 3:40 p.m. There was no word on a cause.
The valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California are likely to see both daytime and nighttime temperature records challenged through at least Thursday, while humidity levels make conditions feel 2 to 5 degrees warmer during the day. Valley and inland areas are expected to see triple-digit temperatures for much of the week.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District said that ozone, the invisible gas in smog that triggers asthma and other health problems, could reach “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” levels in the afternoon hours from Saturday through Monday.
