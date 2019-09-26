President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son “to help the President’s 2020 re-election bid,” according to a whistleblower complaint that was released Thursday morning.
During the July 25 phone call, Trump also asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to debunk allegations that the Russians interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The call came one week after the U.S. froze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Ukraine.
The complaint also alleged that the White House tried to cover up the phone call by restricting and removing records and transcripts of the call, according to reports from multiple White House officials.
“This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call,” the whistle-blower, an unnamed intelligence officer, wrote in the complaint.
National Intelligence Acting Director Joseph Maguire, initially refused to share the Aug. 12 complaint with Congress. During a hearing by the House Intelligence Committee Thursday morning, Maguire said he and the Office of Legal Counsel did not find he was “legally required to transfer the information to the House Intelligence Committee under the Whistleblower Protection Act,” which stipulates the information must report a serious problem, abuse or violation of the law.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted Wednesday night that she believed the whistleblower complaint should be released to the public — but does “not support impeachment of President Trump.” She raised concerns during the Thursday hearing that in the complaint, the whistleblower said they were “not a direct witness to most of the events described.”
Stefanik, in questioning Maguire Thursday, pointed out that the whistleblower did not have direct knowledge of this phone call.
“I greatly appreciate your statement that you believe the whistleblower is operating in good faith. I think that’s very important for Americans to hear, but on page one — and I’m not going to improvise for parody purposes, like the chairman of this committee did, I’m going to quote it directly — on page one the complaint reads: ‘I was not a direct witness to most of the events described.’ This seems like a very important line to look into, and I think the American public will have questions about that line.”
“Has the IG fully invested the allegations in this complaint at this time?” she asked.
Maguire said IG Michael Atkinson, who was born in Oswego and graduated from high school in Pulaski, found the complaint to be credible.
“I believe that the intelligence community inspector general did a thorough investigation with the 14-day time frame he had,” he said.
“I have no reason to believe that Michael Atkinson did anything but his job,” he added.
Stefanik asked whether Atkinson investigated the veracity of the allegations of the complaint by speaking to White House officials who were mentioned in the complaint.
Maguire said Atkinson did discuss the allegations with the whistleblower.
“As far as who else he spoke with, I am not aware of what went on in Michael Atkinson’s investigation into this matter,” he said.
Stefanik added that the American public is going to have many questions as they read this complaint.
“It’s very important that we do have questions answered (from) those individuals who do have direct knowledge,” she said.
Rep. Chris Collins, R-27, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the released complaint Thursday. However, he called the memo of the Trump-Zelensky phone call a “nothing burger” Wednesday.
“Presidents talk to leaders in other countries all the time and speak about issues — it’s not inappropriate,” he said. “This is another noisy impeachment, anti-Trump move, and I believe that Americans had enough.”
Stefanik and Collins are in the minority in the House of Representatives. As information about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky unfolded, a growing number of House members supported the impeachment inquiry that Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched Tuesday. By Thursday morning, 218 House members said they support at least drafting and voting on articles of impeachment — up from 145 members Tuesday.
Alarms have also sounded over nearly $400 million in military aid that the administration withheld from Ukraine until last week. Privately, congressional Democrats are questioning whether the aid, which remained frozen during Trump’s call with Zelensky and for several weeks afterward, was related to the discussion of investigating Biden.
