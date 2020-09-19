A new seat belt law goes into effect on Nov. 1 in New York state.
The law, signed Aug. 11 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, requires all passengers to wear a seat belt in the back seat of a motor vehicle, including passengers of ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Until now, passengers older than age 16 were not required to wear seat belts in the rear seat in New York.
The new law, championed by AAA New York State, is expected to save lives and prevent injuries across state roadways by requiring all occupants in a motor vehicle to buckle up, according to AAA.
Over the last decade, nearly 300 people were killed and more than 25,000 were injured unrestrained in the back seat of a motor vehicle. This accounts for eight injuries per day across New York, AAA said in a news release.
“As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA supports the new law requiring rear seat belt use in New York. While critics may claim that we don’t need another traffic law, research shows that states with rear seat belt requirements consistently have higher overall seat belt usage rates and seat belts are proven to save lives,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA Western and Central New York.
According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System teens and young adults ages 16 to 24 years old are least likely to buckle up and most likely to die compared to any other age group in New York state. Seat belt use unequivocally reduces risk of injury and death for all vehicle occupants, according to AAA.
Rear seat occupants who fail to buckle up are: Two times more likely to be killed; eight times more likely to be seriously injured; two times more likely to kill a front seat occupant by becoming a projectile.
“We’ve known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies,” Cuomo said in a statement released upon his signing of the law.
“It was under my father’s leadership that New York became the first state in the country to pass a seat belt law, and the nation followed his lead. Now we are building upon this legacy and helping to create a safer and stronger Empire State for all,” Cuomo said.
The current fine for an unbuckled front seat passenger is $50. The fine will remain the same and will be extended to unbuckled back seat passengers as well.
New York will join 30 other states that have implemented similar laws.
AAA spearheaded a group of more than 25 organizations representing traffic safety, public health, health care professionals, first responders and the insurance industry to advocate for passage of the law.
