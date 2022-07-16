WATERTOWN CITY POLICE
Joey E. Holland, 44, of 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 24, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. Mr. Holland is accused of pointing a black CO2 pistol at Jason Cronk on Wednesday at 1204 Superior St. He was arrested shortly afterward and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing. Mr. Holland has a previous conviction in 2010 for criminal contempt, according to a police report.
Lisa M. Kish, 39, of 232 W. Main St. Apt. 12B, was charged by city police with third-degree assault. Ms. Kish is accused of striking Rebeka Caplicki in the back of the head numerous times with her fist on Saturday, causing Ms. Caplicki to be hospitalized. Ms. Kish was arrested Wednesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Rodney C. Paro, 53, of 642 Grant St., was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. At around 2:34 p.m. Wednesday on Water Street, Mr. Paro allegedly possessed methamphetamine during a traffic stop. He was also charged with several traffic violations, including two misdemeanors of altering a document or plate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arrested shortly after the traffic stop on Wednesday and later released with tickets to appear in city court.
Edgar L. Richardson, 44, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with trespassing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespassing. Mr. Richardson is accused of breaking into the back parking lot of the Urban Mission on Factory Street by pushing past the security fence on May 21. In a separate incident Wednesday, Mr. Richardson allegedly broke into the Freeman Bus Garage on Marble Street and stayed there unlawfully. To get in, he allegedly broke a lock, and while he was there he allegedly stole a Smirnoff Vodka bottle valued at $20. He was arrested on Wednesday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Derek M. Lalone, 22, of 21651 Wrape Rd., was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Lalone is accused of possessing two baggies of cocaine and several glassine envelopes which tested positive for fentanyl in May. He was arrested for the alleged offense on Wednesday and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in city court.
Cierra B. Jobson, 26, of 521 Morrison St., was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Jobson is accused of being in possession of two baggies of cocaine and several glassine envelopes which tested positive for fentanyl in May. She was arrested on Wednesday and was later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Casaundra L. Mashaw, 32, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with second-degree menacing. Ms. Mashaw allegedly charged toward Christopher Reynolds with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill him at 2256 Gotham St. on Tuesday. She was arrested on the same day and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Tyler W. Rounds, 26, of 723 Franklin St., Apt. 3, was charged by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Mr. Rounds is accused of possessing a gray Schwinn bicycle, which he knew to have been stolen from Matthew Eggleston, according to city police. He was arrested on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Kaitlin G. Hazelton, 30, of Antwerp, was charged by state police on June 25 in the city of Ogdensburg with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Jermey R. Johnston, 42, of Potsdam, was charged by state police on July 10 with two counts of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Alex M. Hanson, 27, of Brushton, was charged by state police on July 12 in the town of Massena with third-degree burglary, a felony.
