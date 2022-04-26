WATERTOWN — On her last day at Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in an official capacity today, Executive Director Yvonne F. Reff is looking back on her time at the library and toward retirement.
A librarian and book lover, Ms. Reff said she’ll miss the day-to-day interactions with friends and patrons discussing good books to read, though she plans to continue to be a patron herself.
Ms. Reff has worked for the library for about 15 years in total. Then reference librarian and interim executive director, she was made permanent executive director by the board of trustees in 2015. The appointment came just a few weeks after the former executive director, Margaret J. Waggoner, abruptly turned in her resignation after six months at the library.
When she took the position, Ms. Reff said she planned to focus on new projects to better use the library’s space to meet the changing needs of patrons.
“I feel like we have done what we set out to do and I know we will continue to do that,” Ms. Reff said. “I look back and I think we did a great job; I’m happy.”
In her time as director, Ms. Reff has seen several projects completed, including a major renovation that required 100,000 books to be moved and kept in order for patrons to check out during the six-month project. The library has also conducted two surveys to identify what the community needs and wants — one before the COVID-19 pandemic and one after the pandemic began.
“That’s how we kind of gear what we do, our hours and everything that we can towards what the patrons need and what we can provide for them within our limited budget,” Ms. Reff said.
Of all the work that has been accomplished during her time with the library, Ms. Reff said she is most proud of how community relations have improved. The library, she said, has come a long way with its social media presence and outreach.
Noting that the library is more than just the physical building and offers e-books and other online resources, she said the library has broadened its outreach to include people who don’t want to come to the library but still want to use its resources.
In retirement, Ms. Reff said she plans to be more active in the community after a few months of traveling, including to Alaska, Cape Cod and Texas.
“The director’s job, you come in early for early meetings, you stay late for late meetings, so I haven’t been as active as I’d like to be,” she said. “With so many great organizations and things in the community, the problem will be narrowing it down and choosing some to focus on, but there’s so many options and opportunities. I’m really excited about the future.”
In a news release issued earlier this month, President Maria T. Mesires announced that the library’s board of trustees had appointed Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge as the new library director following Ms. Reff’s retirement. Ms. Reff said a director is pulled in so many different ways that they really need to be a people person, and Mrs. Renzi-Falge is definitely cut out for the job in that regard.
“I really hope the library continues to be an integral part of the community and serves the patrons and their needs, because without the patrons we don’t have a reason to exist,” Ms. Reff said. “Our job is more than a job for most of us. It’s not what we do, it’s who we are: people that help people.”
Planning to stay in the area after she returns from her travels, Ms. Reff said she is also looking forward to having some time to read the books that have been recommended to her by friends and library patrons over the years.
While the ending of her career at the library is bittersweet and she will miss the friends she’s grown used to seeing every day, she said she is ready to put in the extra work to make sure she doesn’t lose contact with them.
“I will miss seeing all the patrons that come in and people that come in, it’s like something magic happens at the library,” Ms. Reff said. “They come in and their troubles seem to go away for a little while, they’re happy and they’re getting books. The library seems to just light them up and I’m gonna miss seeing that.”
