WATERTOWN — Eighteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the nation was rocked by devastating terror attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., and later in Pennsylvania. Today, the nearly 3,000 people who died that day are remembered through various ceremonies and events across the country, lest the nation forget the horrors of the past. In the north country, various events are set to be held Wednesday, including those listed below:
Watertown: Jefferson Community College
12:30 p.m.
The Jefferson Community College public safety department will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony by the flagpole on campus outside the Lansing Administration Building. Brief comments will be provided by public safety department chair Paul Alteri and College Chaplain Sister Juliana. Members of the JCC criminal justice club will present a wreath and members of the veterans club will lower/raise the flag.
Fort Drum: Magrath Sports Complex
7 to 8 a.m.
Fort Drum will host a 5K run/walk to remember the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The free event is open to active-duty members, their families, retirees, Reservists, National Guard members and civilians employed on Fort Drum. Register in advance or from 6 to 6:45 a.m. event day at the Magrath Sports Complex.
Fort Drum: 9/11 Memorial outside Clark Hall
8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Members of the Fort Drum community will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks with a wreath placing, and a bell toll will be played at the times the planes struck the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon and a plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
Clarkson University: World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture
8:30 to 9 a.m.
The Clarkson University campus community and members of the local community will gather at Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture at 8:25 a.m. for Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The memorial is located across the road from the Rowley Laboratories building. The event is open to the public and will include a 21-gun salute.
Adams Center: Adams Center Fire Department
1 to 6 p.m.
Residents of Adams Center will be able to donate blood in honor of 9/11 first responders, potentially saving up to three lives in the process. Schedule your appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Oswego: Bridge Street between East 3rd and West 1st
Approximately 6:30 a.m. depending on cloud cover
On Wednesday, just before dawn, the Oswego 9/11 Remembrance Procession will take place. This is a solemn, lights only procession; no sirens will be used. The procession will be led by Team RWB flag runners followed by approximately 30-plus EMS/law enforcement/government/fire units. This is a rain or shine event.
