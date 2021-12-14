OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that Douglas McDonald was appointed as the interim executive director of the museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, which is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic S. Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works.
The previous executive director, Lora A. Nadolski, had left for new employment at the Antique & Classic Boat Society, Clayton. Ms. Nadolski began at the Remington Museum in December of 2020. “It gives me great pleasure and excitement to announce that the Board of Trustees has hired Douglas McDonald to serve as our Interim Executive Director. Doug’s knowledge of the Museum, history with fundraising and proven leadership ability makes him an easy choice to fill the position,” stated Board of Trustees President Craig Chevalier in a press release.
Mr. McDonald has been involved with the museum for more than 30 years as a museum member, former trustee and board president and even a museum interpreter.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this venerable Ogdensburg and North Country institution. As the museum approaches its 100th Anniversary in 2023 we anticipate continuing the Museum’s role presenting Frederic Remington’s remarkable artistic creations to the world,” stated Mr. McDonald in the release. Mr. McDonald, who began his new role on Monday, said he has agreed to stay for at least a year, perhaps longer if the search to find a replacement takes that long.
“There is going to be a search, it hasn’t been set up yet,” said Mr. McDonald, “I have agreed to stay on for at least a year if necessary, and longer if necessary.”
Officially retiring from the City of Ithaca as its director of Economic Development in 2004, a position he held for six years, Mr. McDonald had previously been a deputy director at the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority (OBPA). Prior to joining the OBPA, he was the director of Planning for the City of Ogdensburg from 1984-1988.
Since retiring, Mr. McDonald also worked for FEMA assisting during disaster relief for nine years.
Mr. McDonald will be the third executive director the museum has had in two years. Prior to Ms. Nadolski, Laura A. Foster had been in the position for seven and a half years. She had been a curator at the museum for 31 years prior to that.
