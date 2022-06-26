On Saturday, volunteers were on hand to remove thousands of pounds of the invasive plant species called the water chestnut from the waters of the Oswegatchie River near Heuvelton where the plant has choked acres of the river.
The water chestnut plant, Trapa natans, is a highly aggressive invasive aquatic plant found in lakes, bays, canals and slow-moving rivers with muddy bottoms. The plant was likely introduced to North America as an ornamental plant for its unique size and shape.
It has found a home above and below the village of Heuvelton’s dam on the Oswegatchie River, infesting hundreds of acres of bay and river — choking it out from sunlight, killing fish and other vegetation and making the river impassable by watercraft, even kayaks.
John F. Compo, vice president of the Black Lake Association, calls the introduction of the water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River an “epidemic” and the “biggest environmental challenge” the area has faced. The goal is to keep it from spreading to Black Lake, the St. Lawrence River and any other body of water, he said.
“This is the biggest threat the north country has ever seen,” Compo said. “This is the biggest environmental challenge we are facing, ever. It outperforms Eurasion milfoil 2 to 1, and 1 acre can turn into 100 in one year. Milfoil doesn’t do that. (Water chestnut) can grow up to depths of 16 feet, which would pretty much annihilate every crick and bay we’ve got in this entire region, including a bunch on the St. Lawrence if it got there.”
Last year, 13 volunteers pulled weeds by hand below the Heuvelton dam.
