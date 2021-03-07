WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice will soon stop offering curbside pickup and residential home delivery that began last May and will again start serving only its business customers.
Last May, the locally owned business introduced its new online marketplace, “Renzi Market,” which provided the public a new outlet to safely source essential food and supplies online and shop from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, in an open letter to the community, the company announced it will close the online Renzi Market to the public, effective March 31. That will be the last date to place orders for curbside pickup and home delivery on RenziMarket.com within the city and town of Watertown.
The family-run business has made the decision to fully focus the company’s efforts moving forward on serving its business customers, according to the letter.
The company’s focus will again support its local business partners, including independent restaurants, hospitals and senior living facilities, kindergarten through grade 12 schools, colleges and universities, and more.
The company said it was overwhelmed by the support of the community and thanked its “dedicated customers.”
“We are thankful that we have been able to provide these essential services for our community to help fill this gap in the supply chain,” the company said. “Our success during these times has been thanks to the hard work and commitment of our entire team.”
After the start of the pandemic, the company said it was evident that the food service industry was impacted in a significant way. To respond to those industry shifts, the company adapted to the changes and successfully launched the Renzi Market curbside pickup and home delivery initiative, according to Renzi officials.
The shift in its effort came at a time when retail stores experienced a gap in the food supply chain at the start of the pandemic, the letter went on to say.
“We look forward to continuing to serve as a trusted long-term partner to our local business community — and to brighter days ahead for all of us,” the letter said. “We are forever grateful for the unwavering support of our community and after nearly 45 years in business, we have never been more proud to call Upstate New York our home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.